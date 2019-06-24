Heat surging back Monday, strong storms possible late

ROANOKE, Va. - *Most* of Monday looks to be quiet if your plans take you to the pool later today, however around the evening commute home tonight, strong storms will be possible.

FOG FOR MORNING COMMUTE

After patchy fog burns off in the morning, sunshine will take over our skies through the early afternoon. Highs climb back into the upper-80s and low-90s. Humidity starts to creep back into the region through the morning.

STRONG STORM CHANCES

An isolated storm could pop after lunch with the heating of the day, but the slightly more widespread, potentially strong storms, arrive mainly after dinner into tonight.

Damaging wind would be the primary threat.

The weather will turn quieter Tuesday

