Heat wave begins Thursday, intensifies over the weekend

After a few showers, mainly in the NRV and Highlands Thursday morning, the heat starts to build. Clouds will go on the decrease through the afternoon allowing for temperatures to climb into the upper-80s and lower-90s. It will be breezy at times in the afternoon helping it to feel more comfortable.

The mid-90s return over the weekend with the heat index climbing into the lower 100s at times through Monday. Limited rain chances return Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.