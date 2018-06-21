Heat wave breaks; Strong storms possible Thursday evening

ROANOKE, VA - For most of the area, this will be the first afternoon in the last 5 days that we won't touch 90 degrees. That officially ends the heat wave, but it will still feel uncomfortable outside with the heat index still topping out in the low-90s.

As the 90s leave us for now and summer officially begins, a stormy pattern takes over leading us right into the weekend.

Thursday morning through the early afternoon look to remain mainly dry, but storms start to develop just before the evening commute and persist through the latter half of the evening.

A few of these storms could be severe containing strong winds and very heavy rain.

Scattered strong storms are again possible Friday. Most of Sunday appears dry, but a few stray storms will be around. A cold front gives us a clean sweep Monday bringing us more comfortable air through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.