Heat wave continues; pop-up storms return

ROANOKE, Va. - This past weekend was our first completely dry weekend in Roanoke and Blacksburg since late March!

With a slight uptick in the humidity and a front nearby, pop-up storms will develop after 2 p.m. Monday. Not everyone gets wet. However, storms that do develop will move slowly. Therefore, the flood threat is very localized, but still something we'll monitor.

We'll see a little more high cloud cover Tuesday, thanks to the remnants of Barry. Those remnants inch closer Wednesday and Thursday, giving us a better chance of scattered showers and storms late Wednesday and again Thursday afternoon.

Once the remnants of Barry pass east, the heat cranks a little more. A strong area of high pressure sits over the eastern U.S.

One forecast model in particular has temperatures around 100° next Saturday. It's a little too soon to say that with any degree of certainty. It will be very hot, though, Friday through next weekend. Perhaps just as hot, if not a little hotter, than this past weekend.

