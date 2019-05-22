Heat wave for Memorial Day Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - The comfortable conditions that have been felt across much of the Mid-Atlantic and even parts of the Southeast are about to come to a screeching halt.

The first heat wave of 2019 will affect the Mid-South, Southeast and even parts of the Mid-Atlantic heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures will soar into the 90s, and locations closer to the Gulf and Atlantic coast could experience triple-digit high temperatures by Memorial Day.

The culprit is an area of high pressure at the surface and aloft that will continue to strengthen near Florida.

This will result in a dome of heat that will build and intensify across the area.

To make matters worse, dew points will skyrocket, which will make it feel even hotter.

The sizzling heat will likely smash daily record high temperatures from parts of Virginia and the Carolinas to Alabama and Florida.

If you are making plans for the holiday weekend, try to limit your exposure outside during the peak heating hours of the day; which is late morning and into the late afternoon.

Be sure to stay hydrated and wear light, loose-fitting clothes if you must be outside for a long period of time.

Make sure animals have access to shade and have plenty of water.

Check on friends and family who may not have access to air conditioning.

Heat is one of America’s biggest weather killers.

According to the National Weather Service, heat-related deaths ranked at the top with 108 fatalities in 2018.

Of those fatalities, 52 were children left in cars.

Look before you lock.

