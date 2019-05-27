Temperatures near record levels Tuesday through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - Memorial Day hasn't been too hot, especially in comparison to the last several days. However, we'll see the return of near-record heat again Tuesday through Thursday. The map above shows a warm front that will lift north of the area Monday evening, putting us in the "warm sector."

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will at least be within a few degrees of the record. Most areas reach the low to mid 90s. Meanwhile, in the NRV and Mountain Empire - we'll be in the 80s.

Expect more of the same Wednesday and Thursday, as high pressure remains in firm control of our weather.

High pressure breaks down, as the jet stream drifts farther south this coming weekend. Once that happens, it puts a stop to the heat wave and will perhaps give us the chance for a few more storms.

