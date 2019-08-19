Near-record heat Monday afternoon; scattered storms next several days

ROANOKE, Va. - The summer of 2019, through this date, is in the Top 10 for hottest on record in parts of our area. That trend should only continue through this week.

Highs Monday top out in the 90-95° range, which is close to record territory for some of us.

Factor in the humidity, and it may feel like close to 100° for those of us east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The only thing that may cool us off during the afternoon will be a pop-up shower or storm. Keep in mind that, while not everyone gets wet, anything developing in this heat can turn strong. High wind gusts, very heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail are all fair game.

A front to our north will slowly drift south throughout the week, placing the chance for scattered showers and storms in the forecast each afternoon and evening.

If that front can move far enough to the south, we'll see a break from the heat and the humidity. Highs this coming weekend may only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We'll keep track of this front and its progression throughout the week, with daily updates online and on the StormTeam 10 app.

