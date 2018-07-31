Heavy rain again possible Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - The threat for heavy rain continues Tuesday and for much of the remaining week. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the areas that picked up 1-3" of rain Monday.

An additional 1-3" of rain possible this afternoon and evening. The best chance for flooding will be in the watch area where heavy rain is expected on top of the saturated grounds from yesterday.

A very wet pattern stays locked in through the weekend with several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.

An additional 1-4" of rain is possible through Sunday. Flash flooding will remain a possibility.

