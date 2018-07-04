Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Houston

HOUSTON - Heavy rain in Houston has cars splashing through flooded roads.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid flooded streets, but some drivers may have had few alternatives since water is covering many roadways in the area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most flood-related drownings happen when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.

Heavy rain has also forced the city to cancel its annual Freedom Over Texas celebration, though the fireworks show will go on as planned.



