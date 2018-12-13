Heavy rain develops Friday, flooding possible through start of the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Road conditions continue to improve, but be on the lookout for patchy black ice, especially on side streets, parking lots and sidewalks. A few breaks in the clouds are possible early on, but clouds will thicken up later today.

Heavy rain develops through the late morning hours of Friday. Steady rain continues through at least the first of half of Saturday

With snow on the ground, water can quickly be absorbed by the ground and most of the moisture will run off into water sources and roads. This will be enhanced further if storm drains aren't uncovered from potentially being plowed over the last several days.

A widespread 1-2" of rain is possible with isolated amounts of 3" not out of the question. Be on the lookout for ponding on the roads and for rivers/creeks to rise, perhaps rapidly.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.