Heavy rain, flood threat continue Friday, Saturday

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight

By Jonathan Kegges - Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va - ***A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area until midnight tonight.***

Anywhere from 2-4" of rain fell across parts of the area Thursday.

The likelihood of heavy rain continues Friday. That rain will fall on already saturated ground and swollen rivers, streams and creeks which could lead to more flash flooding.

RPM_1526635516576.JPG

RPM2_1526635516607.JPG

An additional 1-3" plus of rain could fall across the area. If you encounter flooded roadways, do not drive through them.

RAIN_1526635515053.JPG

The flood threat continues Saturday, but on a more isolated scale as thunderstorms will be more scattered in nature, but still contain very heavy rain.

rpm3_1526635515061.JPG

