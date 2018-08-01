Heavy rain, flood threat continues through Friday

ROANOKE, Va - A new Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at noon Thursday. Just like Wednesday, most of the morning and afternoon look to be on the drier side, but as we approach dinner, heavy rain starts to expand across the area.

With how wet we have been over the past few days, the flash flood threat will be elevated through Friday night.

By Friday night, a widespread 2-4" of rain will be possible. Isolated higher amounts along the spine of the Blue Ridge is also a possibility,

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.