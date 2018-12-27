Heavy rain may cause minor-to-moderate flooding Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - 2018 has already been the wettest year on record for 16 different places in our area, but we're not done yet.

As you may have heard, we're in for another round of heavy rain Friday morning. Rain becomes widespread, but fairly light or steady, overnight. The heaviest line (shown above) comes in between 7a and 11a, as it moves from west to east.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of southwest and central Virginia, as 1-3" of rain is in our forecast.

This pertains mainly to low-lying/urban areas, creeks, streams and rivers. Specifically, we'll have to watch the Roanoke and Dan Rivers for minor-to-moderate flooding.

In Roanoke, Wasena Park, Wiley Drive and parts of the Greenway will likely flood. In Altavista and Brookneal, we'll likely see some flooding of low-lying areas and pastures. The same can be said around Southside. We'll also have to watch the Riverwalk Trail near the MLK Bridge in Danville for flooding.

This kind of river flooding can last into Saturday, even though Saturday itself will be dry.

