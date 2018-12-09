Heavy snow falling across southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. -

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of southwest Virginia until Monday morning.

Locations along and south of the 460 corridor will see 8 to 14 inches of snow.

Locations that are between 460 and I-64 could see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Isolated higher amounts will be possible.

Snow showers will spread across the region through the day.

The heaviest snow is expected through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times along and south of 460.

This will help the snow to pile up quickly.

Travel will be difficult Sunday and scattered power outages are likely.

Use caution when shoveling the heavy snow and take frequent breaks.

If you’re looking to have fun, this is perfect packing snow.

It’ll be great for making snowmen and snowballs.

It’s a chilly forecast for Monday.

Highs top out near 40 which will allow for some of the snow to melt.

Temperatures could dip into the single digits and teens overnight.

Refreezing will occur Monday night into Tuesday.

This could create some slick spots on secondary roadways and side streets.

Main roads should be fine.

We stay in the 40s for the rest of the work week.

