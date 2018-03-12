Heavy snow for morning commute

ROANOKE, Va - Heavy snow will fall through the morning commute. The snow will gradually taper off from west to east through the afternoon. Winds will be relatively light while the snow is falling, but pick up later tonight.

HOW MUCH?

Locations along and west of the Blue Ridge should see 3-6" of snow. The higher elevations will be on the high end of this range. Southside should see more of a mix and snow resulting in 1-3" of snow. The highest elevations in SW Virginia could top 6".

Keep in mind, pavement temperatures are warm so most of the snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces first. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise into the upper 30s to near 40 so some of the snow will already start to melt.

TIMING:

Heaviest snow falls during the morning commute through the early afternoon.

Snow will taper off from west to east through the afternoon. A few snow showers/mix will ne possible in the evening.

The morning commute looks to be significantly impacted. The evening commute looks to be much better, but slick spots will still be possible.

WIND:

Winds will be light as the snow is falling, but will pick up later tonight as the storm ramps up off of the east coast. Gusts at time cold top out around 30 mph. Spotty power outages will be possible, especially in the higher elevations.

