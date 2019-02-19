Heavy snow, ice arrive after Tuesday evening commute

ROANOKE, Va. - Both the Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening commute look great weather-wise. Shortly after the evening commute the first sleet pellets, snow flakes and rain drops arrive for the 77 corridor.

BREAKDOWN:

Snow/Sleet arrive after evening commute tonight

Quick, heavy burst of snow before changing to sleet. Highest snow accumulations in the Highlands. (Snow Map Below)

Sleet changes to freezing rain around Wednesday A.M. commute

Icy commute expected Wednesday

Best chance for power outages in the Highlands and Southern Blue Ridge (See map below)

Freezing rain changes to plain rain late Wednesday

**A Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisory go into effect late tonight through Wednesday.

More Details:

The heaviest snow and ice arrives after midnight and through much of Wednesday. A quick burst of heavy snow along and south of 460 will quickly change to sleet. By sunrise, the sleet will change to freezing rain.

The Wednesday morning commute looks to be significantly impacted by snow and ice.

Everyone will be impacted by this winter storm, but the highest impacts, most difficult travel, potential power outages, broken tree limbs, will be along and north of the 64 corridor and on the eastern slopes of the Southern Blue Ridge.

Here up to .75" of ice could fall in addition to snow and sleet.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected in the HIghlands.

Only minor improvements are expected for the evening commute Wednesday as freezing rain may still be falling in the Highlands. Plain rain will start to win out late Wednesday evening as temperatures rise above freezing.

Flooding could become a concern later in the week as 2-4 inches of moisture is expected from tonight through the weekend.

