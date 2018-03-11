Weather

Winter Storm Warning goes into effect late tonight

Heavy snow to impact Monday morning commute

By Beverly Perry - Meteorologist, Alan Auglis - Meteorologist, Jonathan Kegges - Meteorologist
ROANOKE, VA - Much of Sunday appears to be dry before light rain moves in Sunday evening from south to north. That rain will turn to a mix and snow overnight. The heaviest snow now looks to fall Monday morning through early Monday afternoon. The Monday morning commute looks to be significantly impacted.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect late Sunday through Monday night.

**Impacts are expected to be similar even for the areas not currently under a warning

TIMING:

  • Light rain starts late Sunday evening from south to north.
  • Snow starts to mix in around midnight or shortly after.
  • Heaviest snow falls during the morning commute through the early afternoon.
  • Most of the snow is done by the evening commute. Roads still may be slick.

HOW MUCH?

Not much has changed in terms of how much snow to expect. Locations along and west of the Blue Ridge should see 4-8" of snow. The higher elevations will be on the high end of this range. Southside should see more of a mix and snow resulting in 1-4" of snow. 

