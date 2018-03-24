Heavy snow Saturday into Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va - Snow will continue to spread across the region through the rest of the afternoon. Snow will pick up in intensity through the afternoon and especially evening. The heaviest snow will fall in the New River Valley. Little to no snow will fall through the Central Virginia as a very sharp cut-off will be observed.

**Snow rates of 1-2" per hour will be common in the New River Valley Saturday afternoon and evening.

A rumble of thunder or two will be possible, especially in the New River Valley

TIMING:

The rest of Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

IMPACTS:

Snow covered roads Saturday afternoon and evening, especially in the New River Valley

Patchy power outages in the NRV from the heavy, wet nature of the snow.

