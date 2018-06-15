High heat, humidity pack a one-two punch

Hope you're ready to sweat it out. The heat and humidity levels have both been rather comfortable the last two days. Things will stay that way Saturday.

Sunday is when things take a turn. We recommend making tee time earlier in the day Father's Day. By the afternoon, the combination of heat and humidity will have things feeling like the mid to upper 90s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s in the New River Valley.

The one-two tandem are at it again Monday and Tuesday, leaving things very hot each afternoon.

When the heat index approaches triple digits, it's important that you take care of yourself. Taking things too far can lead to fatigue, cramps and in some cases, heat exhaustion.

It's important to use common sense. Seek shade every now and then, drink lots of water, and check on the elderly. The added dose of humidity means low temperatures at night will only get down into the upper 60s and low 70s. That's not much relief from the daytime heat.

In order for a heat advisory to be issued, the heat index would have to approach 100 to 105 degrees for two consecutive hours during the day. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has already expressed the possibility of a heat advisory come Sunday.

Be sure to stay with us, should any alerts be issued. We will let you know on air, online, on our StormTeam 10 app and on social media.

