High heat, humidity, scattered storms return through the 4th

ROANOKE, Va. - After a brief and minor break in the humidity Monday, we're back at it again Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. An added dose of humidity gives us the chance for some spotty storms.

And so sets the trend for the rest of the week in southwest, central and Southside Virginia!

Temperatures each afternoon, through Thursday, will top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel a few degrees hotter than that.

The only hope of us cooling down comes in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and early evening.

Because it's so hot and there's a lot of moisture to feed off of, any storm that develops can pack a punch. These storms will also move slowly. The threat for hail, flooding and/or wind damage is localized, but is worth our attention.

We don't expect widespread severe weather in the coming days. With storms in the forecast, though, make sure to download the StormTeam 10 app. That's especially the case as the Salem Fair begins Wednesday and the 4th of July being Thursday.

