High heat likely to return by the final week of August

ROANOKE, Va. - Following Tuesday's possible severe weather maker, we're looking towards cooler but more comfortable weather later in the week.

Dew points will drop off, especially late Wednesday into Thursday, meaning that the air will be drier. This should be a nice change of pace from the oppressive humidity we've often dealt with over the last month or so.

In fact, it will be a nice taste of early autumn. The temperatures we're expecting late this coming week are more typical of mid-to-late September.

Don't count on this lasting too long, though.

Long-range forecast data suggests that a large area of high pressure will build into the eastern U.S. This will force the jet stream, and therefore the cooler air, farther north. This will allow us to heat up.

It would not be surprising for us to see 90-degree heat return for the end of August and beginning of September. After all, we still have some summer to get through before we see more long-lasting spells of drier and cooler air.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.