High heat, spotty strong storms Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - We're now less than two weeks away from the official start to fall, but there are no immediate signs of summer taking a chill pill. That's especially the case Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, when high temperatures get into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Factor in the humidity, and it's going to feel even hotter than that. Make sure you take care of business the next two days: hydrating early and often, taking breaks, seeking shade, etc.

The only hope of us cooling down comes in the form of hit-or-miss showers and storms. These begin developing near the spine of the Blue Ridge around 2 or 3 p.m. As the day goes on, these slowly drift to the east.

With anything that develops in this heat, it can grow strong pretty quickly. Main threats with any spotty storm (in addition to the obvious heavy rain and lightning) will be localized wind damage and/or hail.

Make sure you have the StormTeam 10 app downloaded, should anything pop near where you need to be this afternoon and this evening.

