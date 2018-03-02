High impact wind event continues today, Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for the entire area until 11:00 a.m. Saturday

Wind gusts have routinely been over 40 mph, while at times the gusts have topped 60 mph. Here is the list of peak wind gusts as of 4 a.m. Friday morning

Numerous power outages, downed trees and downed power lines have been reported as a result of the intense winds. Numerous roads around the region are closed from fallen trees and power lines. DO NOT drive over power lines as they may be live.

The winds are expected to strengthen even further through Friday morning. Gusts will occasionally top 60 mph through at least early Friday afternoon.

Additional power outages and downed trees remain likely through at least Saturday morning.

The winds will start to subside later in the day Saturday and especially Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.