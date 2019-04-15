High wind gusts likely following Sunday night's storms

ROANOKE, Va. - A line of storms passes through the region Sunday night, in conjunction with a cold front. Behind that front, the wind really starts to pick up.

Sustained wind speeds overnight and Monday will likely be on the order of 15-30 mph. Gusts, however, will be higher than that at times. That's especially the case west of the Blue Ridge, where the mountains will influence the wind speed.

Because the ground is so wet, especially near the Parkway, any gusts will have the potential to topple trees and bring down power lines. The threat for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes, however, is zero.

At the same time, colder air will ride those gusty winds. So expect daytime highs in the 50s across much of the area.

