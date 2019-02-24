High wind warning along and west of the Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. - There will be a few rain showers around early Sunday morning before tapering off by mid-morning.

The clouds will gradually clear out as temperatures warm into the 60s.

The wind is expected to pick up and become very gusty.

Wind gusts from 45 to 60 mph will be possible along and west of the Parkway.

As a result, a high wind warning is in effect for these locations.

The wind could gust up to 40 mph east of the Parkway which has resulted in a wind advisory.

With a very saturated ground, this could lead to downed trees and power outages heading into Monday.

You’ll be wanting the heavier jacket come Monday morning.

Cold air coupled with a strong wind will generate some frigid wind chills.

The wind will gradually decrease throughout Monday and highs will warm into the 40s.

Temperatures remain in the 50s through much of the work week and we will have the opportunity to dry out through at least Thursday.

Rain chances increase heading into Friday and Saturday.

