Hokie Storm Chasers continue to find success in the Plains

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. - On Wednesday, the Hokie Storm Chasers started near Denver and followed a supercell, which is a rotating thunderstorm, northeast through Colorado. As that storm died, it released outward winds that helped kick up some more storms.

This took the team to Big Springs, Nebraska where they watched a storm spin for close to an hour. It produced a wall cloud multiple times and a few funnels clouds, which are rotating clouds that don't reach the ground.

They then watched the storm pass north over Lake McConaughy as the sun set for the evening.

The team tweeted that it will likely be traveling home by this weekend, as the severe weather pattern appears to be getting weaker.

