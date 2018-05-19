Weather

Hokie Storm Chasers successfully capture tornado-warned storm in Kansas

Storm chasers continue their quest on Saturday

By Chris Michaels - Meteorologist

Photo Credit: Peter Forister

Quinter, Kan - After a 900-mile trek across the country on Wednesday and Thursday, the Virginia Tech storm chasing team was in perfect position for severe weather Friday. 

The team was able to capture pictures of and study a tornado-warned storm in Quinter, Kansas Friday. The storm never officially dropped a tornado, but the team was able to see it cycle through and form a few funnels.

Saturday, the Hokie Storm Chasers continue their quest in the Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of increased severe weather from north Texas to Kansas City, Missouri.

spc_1526761041751.JPG

While we await the results from Saturday's chase, here are some more pictures from Friday's chase courtesy of Peter Forister.

pf4_1526760999289.jpg

pf3_1526760998911.jpg

pf2_1526760997685.jpg

pf1_1526760997686.jpg

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.