Hold onto your hats: Wind turns gusty at times Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - We've talked about it since last weekend, but a passing storm system Friday night will eventually lead to a gusty wind Saturday.

It appears that the wind will get strongest after lunchtime, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Sustained winds will range anywhere from 15 to 25 mph, but will gust higher from time to time.

Spotty outages and downed trees will be possible, especially for areas near US-221 in Floyd and Carroll Counties, as well as parts of Grayson County. This is typically where gusts are strongest in this kind of pattern, as well as in the Highlands.

You may also want to consider weighing down any empty/lightweight trash cans, as well as things like basketball nets. It's possible that stronger wind gusts can toss them around a little.

Keep in mind that this isn't anything we haven't seen before. Even though the weather will be clearer and drier, this is just something we need to be alert to during the day Saturday.

