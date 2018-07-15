Hot and dry pattern set to break up this coming week

ROANOKE, Va. - In the last month or so, we've struggled to find rain in the area. Outside of your spotty downpour or garden-variety thunderstorm, our weather has been fairly quiet, hot and dry.

That is about to change this week. Starting Monday, we'll be tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Storms begin to develop west of the Blue Ridge around and shortly after noon. As we go through the day, a few of these storms will drift east. Not everyone gets wet, but this should help some of us.

As a cold front moves through Tuesday, it will lift the warm and humid air around us to give us more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening. Wherever we see rain, it will be heavy enough to cause ponding on roads and potential hydroplaning issues. Our severe weather threat looks fairly low, while the tornado threat is pretty much zero.

After this front blows through, the humidity drops off for a bit on Wednesday and Thursday. Naturally, our rain chances drop off for the time being.

Next weekend is when the pattern really flips. An area of high pressure in the west guides the jet stream down towards the southeastern U.S. This allows for more moisture to enter the region, and gives us several opportunities for showers and storms in the next 7-14 days. Temperatures, as a result, will also be cooler than what we've seen for much of the last month.

As we continue to monitor this very changeable weather pattern, be sure to check back for more detailed updates throughout the week. We'll keep you up to speed on air, online, on our StormTeam 10 app and on social media.

