Hot and humid Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Brace yourself for a hot and humid day.

A passing shower is possible Sunday morning but most of the activity holds off until the second half of the day.

A gusty west/southwest wind will usher in much warmer air.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

A few thunderstorms will popup across southwest Virginia Sunday afternoon.

The threat for severe weather is low and the storms should be pretty isolated.

The activity winds down Sunday evening and it's dry overnight.

Lows fall into the 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

It's rinse and repeat for Monday.

Highs are near 90 with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

