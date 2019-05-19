Hot and humid Sunday, afternoon t-storms possible

ROANOKE, Va. - Patchy fog will be possible early Sunday morning, otherwise get ready for another hot and humid day.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday afternoon on a hit-or-miss basis.

An isolated strong storm containing gusty winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out north of 460.

Sunday afternoon highs will top out near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Any precipitation ends late in the evening and temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Patchy fog may develop late.

It won’t be as hot to start the work week.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s Monday and a few spotty thundershowers will be possible in the afternoon.

Humidity levels will be a bit lower on Tuesday and highs will warm into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Hit-or-miss thundershower chances return midweek but the coverage is limited.

Temperatures will return to the 90s late in the week and it will remain hot and humid for Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.