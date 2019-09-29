Hot and humid Sunday, isolated afternoon t-showers possible

ROANOKE, Va. - Patchy fog will develop across parts of southwest Virginia Sunday morning.

Any fog that does develop should lift by mid-morning.

It’ll be another hot day with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There’s a chance of a few isolated storms Sunday afternoon but most locations will remain dry.

It'll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

A passing t-shower is possible and patchy fog will develop overnight.

We will be on a temperature roller coaster for the work week.

Monday will be cooler as a weak wedge forms across the region.

High temperatures for Monday will be in the 70s and lower 80s with limited shower chances.

It’s back into the 80s and 90s Tuesday through Thursday then, a big cool down will be upon us Friday.

Temperatures will cool into the 70s.

