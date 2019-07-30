Hot and humid Tuesday; pattern turning unsettled at times

ROANOKE, Va. - It's not going to be wet all the time the rest of this week. In fact, there may very well be a day or two when you don't collect a drop of rain. However, the chances are there.

A front to our west has minimal impact on our weather Tuesday, only giving us the chance for some spotty storms in the afternoon and early evening. Most of these downpours will be west of the Parkway, but one or two may weasel their way east of that point.

The aforementioned front stalls right near us Wednesday and Thursday, providing the chance for scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

Friday holds, perhaps, the best chance (aka. most coverage) of showers and storms this week. Some localized flooding may become possible too.

The reason being is that, as our front still lingers, we'll get some air coming in off the Atlantic. There's a storm in the Caribbean that has a low chance of becoming named. Regardless, it may be just enough to throw some moisture in our direction for Friday.

Storms go back to being spotty this weekend, so don't go canceling your plans just yet. Temperatures each day will top out in the 80s, with lows at night in the 60s.

