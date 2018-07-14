Hot and humid weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - It'll be feeling a lot more like summer this weekend.

No major changes in the forecast.

Saturday is dry, hot and humid.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Lows tumble into the 60s with partly to mostly clear skies.

Sunday starts off partly cloudy and dry.

Showers and thunderstorms begin to work into parts of the region midday Sunday.

Most of the activity will be along and west of the Parkway.

Any thunderstorms that do get going will end before midnight.

Highs for Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

A cold front works into the region early next week bringing a better change of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.