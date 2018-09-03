Hot, humid for Labor day

ROANOKE, Va - The heat and humidity remain cranked up as we continue the holiday weekend. Highs jump back to around 90 degrees with just a stray heating-of-the-day storm.

Stray storm chances leave us later this evening, but it will remain muggy.

Other than stray storm chances through the middle of the work week, most stay dry, but hot. We’ll flirt with 90 degrees to close out the work week before rain chances increase Friday. The wedge will build Saturday keeping rain chances around while also cooling down our temperatures. Highs Saturday afternoon may be stuck in the 70s!

