Hot, sunny through the afternoon, stray showers,storms this evening

ROANOKE, Va - We are going to end the work week with a few more clouds in the afternoon, but sunshine will still be out through the first half of the day. Even with a few thin clouds, highs Friday still push 90 degrees again.

A few showers and thunderstorms may sneak in later tonight along and west of the Blue Ridge. Scattered showers stay with us through the weekend with highs falling back into the 70s. An isolated strong thunderstorm or two will be possible Sunday. Strong winds and heavy rain would be the main threats.

Between .25 and .75" of rain will be possible from Friday evening through Sunday night.

A few more showers arrive Monday before we dry things out heading into the middle of next week.

