How a nearby hurricane can impact your health

ROANOKE, Va. - All eyes next week will be on Florence. Florence, as of Friday afternoon, is a tropical storm. All indications are that it will become a strong hurricane as it gets closer to the East Coast of the United States.

If Florence gets close the Virginia or North Carolina coast, we'll see the air pressure lowering. When the air pressure lowers, the fluids in our joints expand and can cause pain. This is especially the case for those who suffer from arthritis or fibromyalgia. Those who suffer from frequent headaches or migraines will notice this too.

Just ask my older brother after Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Keep in mind that we don't know yet the exact track of this storm. It's become increasingly likely that it will approach the East Coast of the U.S. by late Wednesday through Friday of next week. If the high pressure system that cools us down this weekend moves east faster, it can guide Florence just offshore. However, if it is slower to move east, then it can steer Florence towards the coast and provide more significant impacts.

That's why you'll still notice a spread in the forecast models heading into next week. The trend is to push this storm towards the East Coast.

Whether we see a landfall or a storm just offshore, however, is still to be determined. Please be sure to stay tuned for updates. The track of this storm will influence our weather too. The farther west it goes, the more rain/flooding/severe weather we could see. The farther east it goes, the less impacts we might see.

