How the Carr Fire relates to our weather

ROANOKE, Va. - The Carr Fire in northern California has done incredible damage, along with claiming two lives as of mid-day Friday. The fire, so far, has burned 46,000 acres, and is in a position to burn more land. At 46,000 acres, the Carr Fire has burned the equivalent to 30% of Roanoke County.

Meanwhile, the heat wave that's helped that fire spark is partially responsible for what we're about to see again next week.

A strong area of high pressure in the western U.S. has sent temperatures sky-rocketing in recent days, with Redding, California at or just below record temperatures.

That high pressure system is forcing the jet stream into the southeastern U.S. Storm systems can ride along the jet stream and feed off of the moisture from the Atlantic. This will mean rounds of scattered showers and storms for us and many in the eastern U.S. Monday through Friday of next week.

Most of the rain and storms we see will be scattered and during the afternoon and evening hours. After this past week's rain, we may be susceptible to localized flooding.

For perspective, it would take about three to three and a half inches of rain in six hours for there to be widespread flash flooding. That's why we're saying that the threat for flooding is localized at the moment.

Keep checking back for updates both on the Carr Fire and on our wet weather situation next week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.