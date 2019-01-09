Howling winds continue, shovelable snow likely this weekend

ROANOKE - Wind gusts, on the order of 35 to 55 mph, will continue through late Thursday morning. With temperatures falling from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, it will feel more like the single digits and teens later Wednesday into the start of Thursday. West slope snow showers begin through the day Wednesday as Arctic air invades the region. More widespread snow arrives this weekend.

WEDNESDAY WIND AND SNOW:

Wind gusts 35-55 mph.

Temperatures begin to fall later in the afternoon.

West slope snow. Several inches of snow will be possible. Use caution driving in the in the mountains of West Virginia as snow will blow around reducing visibility. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for these areas through Thursday.

Some light snow make sneak over the mountains giving light snow to parts of the NRV, Highlands, and 77 corridor.

FRIGID THURSDAY:

Wind gusts will remain very strong creating wind chills in the single digits and teens to start Thursday.

WEEKEND SNOW:

An impactful, shovelable snow looks to be headed our way later in the day Saturday through Monday. While the shovels will likely be needed, this storm will not compare to the storm the region saw in December.

This will generally be a 4-8" snowstorm. The probabilities in each region account for potential changes do to track and temperatures with the most likely scenario at this point highlighted in yellow.

Fine tuning will be needed as many precip types will be in the mix. The storm itself is still over the waters of the Pacific. Data will become more reliable once the system comes ashore later Wednesday.

Stay tuned.

