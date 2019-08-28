Humidity drops here; Dorian to strengthen into hurricane late this week

ROANOKE, Va. - While temperatures only managed to reach the 60s and low to mid 70s Tuesday, the humidity has returned. That will soon change with a front moving through the region Wednesday.

We start the day humid, but end the day with a refreshing feel to the air.

Despite the drop in humidity, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s in the southern Blue Ridge, New River Valley and Highlands. We'll be in the low to mid 80s in the Roanoke Valley, southern Shenandoah, Lynchburg and Southside.

This front may also try to squeeze out a morning shower west of the Parkway and/or an afternoon storm east of the Parkway. Most of the area, however, stays dry with increasing sunshine.

TRACKING DORIAN

Dorian, as of Wednesday morning, is a tropical storm making its way toward Puerto Rico. Interaction with the mountains of the Dominican Republic appears less likely, which is bad news for parts of the U.S.

This means that Dorian can now travel into warmer waters and strengthen into either a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane.

• An impact to Florida is looking more likely by Sunday.

• Increased rip currents are a concern up and down the East Coast. I wouldn't necessarily cancel your vacation plans just yet, though.

• Any impact here looks unlikely. However, the forecast is subject to change depending on the wind pattern thousands of feet above us.

If the upper level winds (jet stream) can drop south and grab Dorian, the storm could move up the East Coast Monday and Tuesday.

If the jet stream stays far enough to the north and closer to our area, then it wouldn't be able to grab Dorian and pull it north.

In either case, it appears unlikely that we would see direct impacts like we did during Florence and Michael last year. Still keep checking back for updates on this part of the forecast.

Right now, Sunday and Labor Day hold the chance for a few passing showers. Highs in our area should range between 79 and 85°.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.