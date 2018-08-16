Humidity, rain, and a few strong storms re-enter the forecast

ROANOKE, Va. - It was nice to do without the oppressive humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday's weather brought it back, with rain chances gradually increasing over the next few days.

Energy at the 15,000 foot level will help spark scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The thing that may limit the coverage of showers and storms is a downsloping wind, which provides relatively drier air at times.

Otherwise, anything that develops feeds off the aforementioned energy to give us the threat for a severe storm or two between 2 and 8 p.m. Friday.

More moisture moves in Saturday, meaning a good chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. It won't be wet all the time, but the chance exists for a few hours out of the day Saturday. Sunday's chance is slightly less, as a front stalls near and south of Highway 460.

Where that front lines up come Monday will determine our chance for rain as well. At the moment, we're keeping rain and storm chances at about 40% Monday. Chances go up by Tuesday, as that front lifts north.

The front passes us Wednesday, but leftover moisture behind it will keep the chance for scattered rain in the forecast. We wait, though, for lower humidity levels mid-to-late next week.

This should cool things down a bit too. The Climate Prediction Center has us in a 40-50% chance of cooler than average temperatures from Wednesday through Sunday of next week (Aug 22 to Aug 26).

We're hoping that this will mean a pleasant Friday evening, as some area schools kick off the high school football season.

