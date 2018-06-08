Humidity returns in time for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - We hope you've enjoyed the warm air, sunshine and comfortable humidity. Unfortunately, it's time to say goodbye to the comfortable humidity.

We find ourselves settling into a more summer-like pattern starting Friday afternoon. Humidity levels creep up a bit, though they won't be oppressive.

With that in mind, a shower or storm is possible Friday afternoon into the evening. Not everyone gets wet, but the best chance appears to be closer to the mountains.

We face a similar situation on Saturday, with rain chances increasing by Sunday and Monday as a front meanders close to the region. In addition to the heightened rain chances, humidity levels will be a bit higher by Sunday and Monday.

