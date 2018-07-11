Hurricane Chris moving out, but Beryl could return to threaten east coast

ROANOKE, Va - While Chris is a Category 2 hurricane off of the Outer Banks, it was never really a threat to the United States mainland in terms of a land fall. The center of Chris is a little more than 300 miles away from the Outer Banks, but it's still causing problems for beach goers in the form of high surf and deadly rip currents. Chris is expected to continue to pull away from the east coast sending the rip current threat further north this weekend.

Remember Hurricane Beryl from last week? It weakened considerably as it moved into Caribbean bringing heavy rain to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Now, Beryl is just a cluster of thunderstorms, but it once again could develop into another tropical storm.

Regardless if Beryl gets its name back, it will likely bring an enhanced rip current threat again this weekend to the Carolina coast and Virginia Beach.

The storm is expected to stay out to sea, taking a track similar to Hurricane Chris.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.