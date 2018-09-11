Bedford County takes extra precautions to keep community safe

Forecasters are predicting Hurricane Florence to bring heavy rains and possible flooding across the region, and Bedford County wants to make sure that they are prepared for whatever the storm brings.

The Bedford County Chief of Fire & Rescue Jack Jones is urging residents to prepare now for the storm, which is now nearly 500 miles in diameter.

Jones wants to stress the importance of residents and businesses to prepare for wind, rain and flood damage. He also wants people to understand that emergency personnel will be working around the clock in the worst areas and may not be able to respond as quickly as usual during the heaviest periods of the storm.

“Have your emergency supplies ready and by all means, make sure if you’re on oxygen or have other medical needs, that you’re prepared for any power outages or the possibility of being unable to get out on the roads,” Jones said.

Deputy Chief Janet Blankenship stated that the fire and rescue team is creating a plan for the next five to seven days and working closely with schools, hospitals, social services and other services to ensure that the Bedford community remains safe during the storm.

Blankenship asks residents to refrain from calling 911 unless it is a true emergency so that those lines can stay open for dire situations.

If you are experiencing a power outage, Blankenship asks that you call your service provider.

