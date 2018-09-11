BJ's offers free three-month membership to help customers stock up

As items are flying off the shelves across the Carolinas and the Commonwealth, BJ's Wholesale Club wants to help customers stock up for Hurricane Florence.

BJ's is offering South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia residents a free three-month membership to help them buy anything they may need as the storm gets closer.

Non-members can sign up for their membership at their local BJ's, and those who sign up for the free three-month trail also have the option to join the wholesale club for just $25.

Digital coupons may be found through the BJ's app or online.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.