Flash Flood Watch Saturday morning to Monday night

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas south of Highway 460 from Saturday morning through Monday night. A watch means that flooding is possible, but is not yet happening.

The heaviest and most widespread rain comes in late Sunday through the day Monday, meaning that flash flooding will be possible. The threat for mudslides is there for mountainous roads west of I-81.

Afterwards, river levels will rise in Southside and also perhaps in Roanoke.

Stay tuned for updates from StormTeam 10, as we go through the next few days.

