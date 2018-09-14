Florence evacuees burning rubber at Bristol Motor Speedway

Some Florence evacuees had to evacuate not once, but twice -- but their final destination isn't so bad.

They moved once from the Carolinas to Tennessee, and again out of the Cherokee National Forest.

Camping is now closed in the Cherokee National Forest because of the potential for falling trees when Florence arrives in the area, so Nany Sarvis and her family had to evacuate again.

Now, they are setting up their RV at the Medallion Campground at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"You move to the mountains to get away from hurricanes, and here I am over here dodging one," said Sarvis.

According to officials at the racetrack, the Speedway will offer pace car rides to those who have been temporarily relocated by Florence as well as lunch.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.