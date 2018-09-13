George Washington, Jefferson National Forests closed due to Hurricane Florence

ROANOKE, Va. - Both the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests will temporarily close all forest recreation areas and some forest roads for public safety, due to the anticipated heavy rainfall, high winds and potential for flooding and downed trees associated with Hurricane Florence.

Beginning Wednesday, all forest campgrounds, cabins, day use areas, and some trailheads and roads will be closed to the public.

Visitors are encouraged to avoid all trails, roads and travel, in and across either forest over the next few days as officials say there is a serious risk of potential road blockages due to flooding, downed trees and landslides.

For a list of recreation areas and roads that are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Florence, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj/.

Over 166 recreation sites across the forest will be closed. Among the closed sites are:

Sherando Lake Recreation Area in Augusta County

South Pedlar ATV Trail System in Amherst County

Peters Mill Run and Taskers Gap OHV Trail Complex in Shenandoah County

Cascades Trail in Giles County

Lake Moomaw in Alleghany and Bath Counties

All recreation sites within the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area

Reservations made through recreation.gov for the closed sites have been canceled and will be refunded by the reservation service.

Forest recreation areas and roads will be reopened on a case by case basis as soon as conditions allow.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.