God's Pit Crew to send relief supplies to hardest hit areas in Carolinas

DANVILLE, Va. - Three tractor-trailers full of relief supplies are set to travel to the areas hit hardest by Florence on Saturday from Danville, according to members of God's Pit Crew.

"This is going to be a long-term response," said Randy Johnson, president and co-founder of God's Pit Crew.

The three tractor-trailers were loaded up on Friday by volunteers with 'blessing buckets' and disaster relief supplies that will be delivered to areas most impacted by Florence across North and South Carolina.

If you want to donate to God's Pit Crew, visit their website.

