Liberty University to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Florence

LYNCHBURG, Va. - As Hurricane Florence threatens the Commonwealth, Liberty University has decided to cancel classes.

Starting Thursday at 12:30 p.m., classes will be canceled until Monday morning, according to university officials.

Due to the nature of this storm, university officials urge everyone to seek shelter during the storm.

Liberty says it has activated its All Hazard Incident Response Plan and remains in close communication with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, as well as the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services.

